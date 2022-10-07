CONCORD — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on White Oak Pond. The bloom was first observed Oct. 6, appearing as green ribbons of accumulated material along northern shorelines. Samples reviewed on Oct. 7, had cyanobacteria (Microcystis and Dolichospermum) in concentrations up to 331,800 cells/mL in areas of highest observed accumulations. Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a result, NHDES has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure.

Surface blooms can rapidly change and accumulate in various locations around a waterbody. Please continue to monitor your individual shorelines for changing conditions. NHDES advises lake users to avoid contact with the water in areas experiencing elevated cyanobacteria cell conditions, also known as a bloom. NHDES also advises pet owners to keep their pets out of any waters that have a cyanobacteria bloom.

