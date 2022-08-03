HOLDERNESS — Take a night hike on Old Bridle Path with the Squam Lakes Association on Friday, Aug. 5, 8-10 p.m. to stargaze atop West Rattlesnake. During the hike participants will experience the sights and sounds of the nocturnal. At the summit, there is a great view of Big Squam under the night sky and an opportunity to find some constellations and astronomical features. Lakes Region Conservation Corps member Macie Flammia will lead the hike and help participants identify stars.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336. The SLA also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics.
