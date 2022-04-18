HOLDERNESS – Squam Lakes Natural Science Center celebrates the start of the 2022 public trail season on opening day, Sunday, May 1. Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last trail admission at 3:30 p.m.) For the 2022 season, the Science Center is hosting giant insects, opening new raptor exhibits, making visiting financially accessible, and more. All visitors should review the Know Before You Go guidelines for current health and safety protocols at nhnature.org/reopen.
The 3/4 mile live animal exhibit trail features coyote, fisher, red and gray fox, bobcats, black bear, river otters, white-tailed deer, various owls and raptors, and more. Plan at least two and a half hours to walk the animal exhibit trail, which meanders through open meadows, mature forests, and marsh boardwalks on a packed gravel path.
Tickets and information available at www.nhnature.org
