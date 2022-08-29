HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center has just added a major new addition to the state’s ornithological information and literature with the recent publication of the "Birds of the Squam Lakes Region."

In 1977, local ornithologist Beverly Ridgely wrote "Birds of the Squam Lakes Region," a detailed account of the bird species that he and his son Bob (eminent ornithologist Dr. Robert Ridgely) had documented in the Squam area. The book was universally well-received. It went out of print in 1985 and Bev then decided to write a revised and expanded edition, which was published in 1988. It too is long out of print.

