BELMONT — The Lakes Region Spring Craft Fair will take place this weekend at the Belknap Mall, 96 Daniel Webster Highway, Belmont.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.
Among the exhibitors will be photographer Rick Libbey, who has captured images of a bobcat in Merrimack County this winter.
Other exhibitors include Moose Man photography with wildlife photos of moose, bears, and bobcats; and landscape and wildlife photography by Dale Martin.
The fair will feature spring floral wreaths, fine art paintings, jewelry, glass art, books, spring scarves and slides, soy candles, fabric crafts, honey and syrups, and chocolates.
For more information, contact Joyce at 603-528-4014 or www.joycescraftshows.com.
