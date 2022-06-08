PLYMOUTH — Speare’s Choice PT/RehabFIT invites the community to a free workshop on strategies for conquering arthritic pain. The two-part series will be led by Speare physical therapist Katelyn Palazzolo on Thursday, June 9 and Thursday, June 16, both at 3 p.m. The workshops will be held in the RehabFIT exercise room at 103 Boulder Point. All are welcome, no registration is required.
Visit online at http://www.spearehospital.com.
(0) comments
