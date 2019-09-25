PLYMOUTH — The third annual Speare Senior Resource Fair, sponsored by Comfort Keepers: Lakes and Mountains, will address the needs and interest of the aging population, as well as the resources available to them and their caregivers.
At this event, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Speare at Boulder Point, seniors, their family, friends, and caregivers are invited to learn about area resources. The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., no registration is required, and refreshments will be available.
The event will feature senior-focused presentations, screenings, activities and local organizations offering information and advice about companion services, social activities, assisted living, estate planning, in-home assistance, living wills, exercise, sleep lab, community services, balance problems, would care, transportation, and independent living.
The schedule includes presentations about caring for those with dementia, planning for the future, healthy mental and physical exercises, and safe driving. There will be a balance class with RehabFit, and free health screenings throughout the event, including hearing, blood pressure, bone density, and blood sugar, as well as a balance assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.