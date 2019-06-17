NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center was the host location for the eighth consecutive year for the annual National Foster Care Month Celebration. This year’s celebration was planned and presented by the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families, in cooperation with Bethany Christian Services of New England. Foster and adoptive families from across New Hampshire attended the event which was filled with outdoor activities in celebration of National Foster Care Month.
Almost 500 guests and volunteers attended the event. Volunteers included Franklin Lodge of Elks, No. 1280, which donated food and grilled a barbecue lunch, and Movement Christian Church, which sponsored the rental of two bounce houses and an inflatable slide as well as bringing more than 30 volunteers to help facilitate the event. Several other organizations offered activities for those attending, ranging from the Highland Riders 4H Club of Miles Smith Farm, which brought a traveling petting zoo, to Jeff Webster, who presented chess instruction and games. Many prizes were donated for a raffle drawing at the end of the event, including 15 bicycles from the Walmart stores of Rochester and Gilford, and gift certificates to various local attractions, such as Charmingfare Farm, York’s Wild Kingdom and Santa’s Village.
Pat Seaward-Salvati, director of admissions at Spaulding, said, “This highly anticipated event celebrates foster and adoptive families across the state of New Hampshire. ... Spaulding Youth Center is excited to support these special families and experience the positivity and joy that comes from bringing everyone together for this event.”
Jan Lessard of Bethany Christian Services of NE, Inc., gave opening remarks, along with Kathy Companion of DCYF and Seaward-Salvati. A wide variety of activities were offered by Bethany Christian Services of New England, Children’s Literacy Foundation, Therapy Dogs International Chapter 205, and others. Attendees also had an opportunity for family photos and to create arts and crafts, play various games, and enjoy ice cream treats and sundaes. Children also kept active by participating in the cargo net and climbing wall offered by Spaulding Youth Center’s Experiential Challenges Outdoors (EChO) program facilitators.
Those interested in learning more about foster and adoptive opportunities may contact Carol Sanborn at 603-286-8901, ext. 203, or carolsanborn@spauldingyouthcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.