NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center celebrated its annual Winter Carnival as part of their Experiential Challenges Outdoors program on Feb. 28. This year’s carnival introduced a Famous Races theme and offered a wide array of activities and events for students and staff. The celebration began with a selection of snow‐inspired carnival games. After taking a turn at the organized themed activities, classrooms assembled to race their custom‐designed and hand-constructed cardboard sleds in the much‐anticipated derby races. The carnival concluded with hot chocolate and cookies.
The next day, the students were invited to a meet a dog sled team. Each classroom visited with the team and learned about this outdoor winter sport. The dog team provided a demo.
“The Winter Carnival is a fantastic opportunity for the kids to embrace outdoor winter activities right on our scenic Northfield campus,” said Jason Sterner, outdoor education coordinator. “Our EChO program provides our students with valuable learning experiences while participating in activities that contribute positively to their physical and emotional health as well as self‐esteem. We are thrilled to offer these unique activities as an extension to the winter outdoor curriculum that is part of our unique program.”
The EChO program was built with carefully‐planned and designed activities as well as adaptive equipment and techniques, where students learn to embrace challenges and take positive risks in a variety of year-round outside activities.
To learn more, visit www.spauldingyouthcenter.org/programs-services/experiential-challenges-outdoors.
