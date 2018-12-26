NORTHFIELD — The Spaulding Youth Center held its annual Multicultural Celebration on Dec. 21. Now in its 11th year, the event celebrates holiday customs from around the world.
Leading up to the celebration, each of the 12 classrooms at the school at Spaulding Youth Center conducted extensive research into a specific custom to present at the celebration. The classroom then developed a unique and creative expression to share its findings.
This year’s presentations included India’s Diwali or Festival of Lights, Iceland’s Yule Lads and Yule Cat, Bhakti Fest, the Hindu Holi Celebration, Italy’s Pärtē, Puerto Rican Christmas, Native American customs and United Kingdom World Peace Day.
“The Annual Multicultural Celebration is one of our most anticipated events here on campus,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “Students demonstrate a tremendous amount of effort and dedication while researching and preparing for their presentations.
"As always, I am so impressed with what our children are able to accomplish with their creative presentations, not only as a classroom but also many students exhibit remarkable individual success during the celebration. Presenting in front of hundreds of audience members is not easy and it is a truly inspirational event,” she said.
Family, friends and supporters were invited to attend and, since the Spaulding students select holidays from cultures around the world, everyone has an opportunity to discover and appreciate a wide variety of customs. The event also offers parents the opportunity to watch their child thrive in an integrated educational activity in ways that were not possible before their child enrolled at Spaulding Youth Center.
