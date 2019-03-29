NEW HAMPTON — On April 3, from 5-7 p.m. at the Route 104 Diner, a special event to benefit the scholarship fund of the Order of Eastern Star will take place. The spaghetti dinner for $10 will assist students to help with college costs. The Ellacoya Chapter of the Eastern Star of Holderness, together with the 104 Diner, are sponsoring the event.
