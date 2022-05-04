LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative is back onstage with the hilarious musical comedy, "Something Rotten!," on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 8 at 2 p.m.
Powerhouse’s Colonial Series is sponsored byRE/MAX Bayside and Bank of New Hampshire and provides a chance for NH community theatre performers to shine on the magical Colonial stage.
In Something Rotten!, two brothers in Elizabethan England set out to “out bard” the Bard by producing the world’s first musical. With the help of a not-completely-accurate Soothsayer, Nick and Nigel Bottom find out what the most exciting theatre of the future is and learn it involves singing and dancing! With too many homages to contemporary musical theatre to count, Something Rotten! parodies both 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway and is sure to delight Shakespeare fans as well as those who can’t stand Shakespeare!
Something Rotten! will be directed by Bryan Halperin and he will be assisted by J Alward. Karina
Allayne is the Musical Director and Meg King the choreographer. Katie Duncan is the stage manager, Gay Bean is costuming, set design is by Marjorie Salvatore, props by Johanna Halperin, set construction by Jim Scadova, and lighting and sound provided by TS Event Productions.
The cast of 31 includes many Powerhouse favorites and newcomers to the group as well. Says Bryan Halperin, “we continue to be amazed by the talent and dedication of the people coming out to participate in Powerhouse productions. From wonderful singers, to the dozen tap dancers, Something Rotten! is sure to be a blast for audiences!”
While a delightful comedy, please be aware that in typical Shakespearean fashion there is some adult language and bawdy references. For more information and to get tickets check out: belknapmill.org/somethingrotten.
