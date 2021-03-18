HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association via Zoom on Saturday, March 20 from 10-11 a.m. to learn how to identify birds in the Squam Lake area. During the call you will learn about the basics of bird identification, how the SLA provides habitats for wood ducks, and how you can help birds thrive in your own backyard. Lakes Region Conservation Corps member, Daniel, will lead the discussion.
Registration is required. For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly 603-968-7336. The SLA also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year.
