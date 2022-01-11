HOLDERNESS — Cold weather climbers rejoice, for another guided hike from the Squam Lakes Association draws nigh. Join Lakes Region Conservation Corps members Paul and Nikka on Saturday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. as they tackle the treacherous trek up the steep slopes of Cotton Mountain, and then take the long way home looping back along pleasant woodland trails. Total distance will be around 3.5 miles, with a steep ascent for the first 0.7 miles so be warned, and prepare yourselves accordingly:
Pack plenty of water and a lunch (preferably a warm one, like a nice thermos of soup or chili). Participants should be sure to still have appropriate attire and layering for winter hiking, extra layers, and comfortable water resistant hiking shoes as well as snowshoes and/or microspikes depending on conditions. The SLA can provide snowshoes & microspikes for up to six participants.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the Squam Lakes Association website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
