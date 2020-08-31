MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society’s Mercantile Market will display its wares on the Main Street sidewalk, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5.
Get a jump on holiday shopping with books of area history, private label salsa, non-alcoholic mixers and maple products, all produced by Lakes Region merchants. Set a table with placemats featuring a 1784 area map or paintings of 1860s steamboats. In homage to the Meredith Linen Mill, finish the table setting with napkins embroidered with names of area lakes. Unique wood products created from trees downed in the 1938 hurricane can be paired with local potters’ mugs and bowls. Other items were also chosen to celebrate all that is unique in the Lakes Region. Purchases help continue preservation of the museum’s buildings and artifacts.
Market hours Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The market schedule will be Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., through mid-October. To make an appointment for a private visit, call 603-279-2275 or email meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
