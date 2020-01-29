GILFORD — The community is invited to come for quiet time to a service of meditation and healing on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. at Hope Ministries. Help mind, body, and spirit rest and refresh. At the end of the service there will be a laying on of hands and prayer available.
Services are held the last Friday of every month at 7 p.m. The service includes singing, meditation, prayer and a time for anointing and laying on of hands with a healing prayer.
Hope Ministries is at First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11A, near the Routes 3 and 11 bypass. For more information, call 603-630-2311.
