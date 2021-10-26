FRANKLIN — Join the service of celebration, as Bishop Rob Hirschfeld blesses and consecrates the Episcopal Mission of Franklin worship space, 237 Central Street, on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. Attendance can be virtual or in-person.
Begun in 2019, The Episcopal Mission of Franklin is a thriving new church plant of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire. Located at and drawing on the legacy and best gifts of historic St. Jude's Church in downtown Franklin, the Episcopal Mission of Franklin is a group of disciples following Jesus together as it serves the community.
For additional details and to register for the Oct. 30 blessing and consecration, go to episcopalfranklinnh.org. In-person attendees must wear masks.
