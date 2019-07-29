MEREDITH — Most people living in the Lakes Region have an on-site wastewater disposal system, or what’s more commonly referred to as a septic system. Care and maintenance of a septic system should be a priority for every homeowner, because it is a critical and expensive component of a home. To help people better understand how septic systems work, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association is hosting two Septic Sense informational talks. The first will be held July 30 at the Gilman Public Library in Alton from 6:30-8 p.m. Gary Spaulding, a licensed septic system designer and installer, will explain the different types of systems, proper maintenance and care, the signs of a failing system and what to do about it, alternatives to traditional systems, and the water quality and public health impacts. The second talk will be held Aug. 27 at the Tuftonboro Fire Rescue Dept., from 6:30-8 p.m.
Pre-registration is requested for each event. The Lake Winnipesaukee Association thanks Randy Hilman Homes and Bank of New Hampshire for sponsorship. For more information, call 603-581-6632 or mail@winnipesaukee.org.
