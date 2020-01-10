GILFORD — Gilford Parks and Recreation and Gilford Middle School performing arts are sponsoring an evening at the theatre for participants of the Senior Moment-um program on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Participants will meet in the cafeteria at 5 p.m. to enjoy dessert and coffee hour before going to the auditorium at 6 p.m. to watch the middle school’s performance of 'Little Mermaid, Jr.' There is no fee for this program, but space is limited and reservations are accepted on a first come, first served basis. RSVP no later noon on Thursday, Jan. 23. For more information or to RSVP, call the parks and recreation office at 603-527-4722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.