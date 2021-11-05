GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Nov. 15. Seniors will meet at the Community Church, Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m. for breakfast and a movie. To warm-up for the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be a showing of “A Family Thanksgiving.” A continental breakfast will be served, which will include an assortment of homemade crumb cakes, Danish, muffins, breakfast pastries and a fruit cup. Juice, coffee, tea and water will also be available. Participants must RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 11.
For more information or to RSVP please call the Parks and Recreation Office at 603-527-4722.
