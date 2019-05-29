MEREDITH — Seniors age 60 and over who need help with grocery shopping are eligible to ride on Senior Transit, equipped with a wheelchair lift. The service is offered twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesday. On the second Tuesday, rides go to Plymouth, and on the fourth Tuesday, rides go to Tilton. The price is $3 roundtrip. Seniors can make new friends, socialize, and have lunch before returning home. The driver, Lorraine, helps shoppers with bags to their door.
To sign up, contact the Laconia Senior Center at 603-524-7689 and ask about Meredith shopping trips. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own shopping bags.
