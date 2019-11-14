GILFORD — The Gilford and Belmont parks and recreation departments are sponsoring a bus trip to see the Boston Celtics take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Trip cost is $80 per person, and includes round-trip motor coach transportation from Gilford or Belmont, and a ticket in section 311 of the balcony to the game. The motor coach will depart from Gilford High School at 4:45 p.m., and the Tioga Pavilion in Belmont at 5 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. game. Everyone will have time to visit the pro shop and get dinner independently prior to the game. Seats are limited, and a registration form must be accompanied by payment. Tickets are non-refundable.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722, or visit www.gilfordrec.com.
