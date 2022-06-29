GILMANTON — The Scriven Arts Center launched in 2015 to host poetry readings, film screenings, and more in a circa 1790 barn in Gilmanton. All events are free and open to the public. The 2022 Scriven season will open on Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m. with filmmaker Marc Dole in attendance.
Dole runs a chicken and vegetable farm in the Gilmanton Iron Works. He also makes beautiful and honest films about ordinary people facing everyday challenges, and he’ll screen several of his prize winning short works, including “Mito Kids,” about his four daughters, who’ve all grown up with mitochondrial disease, a chronic genetic disorder.
The Scriven Arts Center is located at 452 New Hampshire Route 140. For more information visit: scrivenartscenter.com.
