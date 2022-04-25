WOLFEBORO — Join "Saving Energy and Money Heating and Cooling Your Home" on Thursday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at the Wolfeboro Public Library, 259 South Main St. High electricity and fuel bills taking a bite out of your wallet? Want to learn how to save money by saving energy? Wes Golomb, clean energy expert and author of the new book and video series ‘Warm and Cool Homes, Building a Comfy, Healthy, Net-Zero Home you’ll Want to Live in Forever’ will share his expertise from decades of work on ways to help you save money on your energy bills and create a more comfortable home.
This event is geared toward the lay person, so there is no need for a background in building or energy to understand the content.
“The spring is when people should start thinking about next winter’s energy bills because there is still time to take steps to lower them” says Wolfeboro Energy Committee member Dick Byrd.
The event is co-sponsored by the Wolfeboro Energy Committee, the Wolfeboro Municipal Electric Department, and the Wolfeboro Public Library. It is free to all, but seating is limited to the first 50 people. Wes Golomb will have books available to purchase at the event.
