LACONIA — Santa and Mrs. Claus are looking forward to visiting with children and families during the Belknap Mill’s fifth annual Yuletide Traditions event being held Sunday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Belknap Mill and outdoors in the Rotary Riverside Park gazebo.
Bring a camera for a photo-op with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children can make an ornament, join artist-in-residence Larry Frates for cartoon storytelling, meet Socks the Elf and enjoy holiday treats. Dress warmly as the event is partly outdoors.
Tickets can be purchased at the event or in advance. Sponsors are Larry Frates Creates and 104.9 The Hawk and 101.5 Lakes FM.
To learn more, visit belknapmill.org or email operations@belknapmill.org.
