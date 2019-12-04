TILTON — An opening reception for long-time Sanbornton resident Jacquelyn Sandstrom’s exhibit “In Retrospect” at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Sandstrom is the Art Association’s featured artist for the month of December. Her exhibit will feature oil paintings, pastels, hand-pulled prints, and photography spanning 40 years as an artist. Subjects include the New Hampshire landscape and quiet domestic still lifes.
Whenever possible, Sandstrom prefers to work from direct observation because doing so, she says, creates a sense of immediacy in the finished work. All of the landscapes included in this exhibit were painted on location “en plein air”.
Sandstrom holds a bachelor of Fine Art degree in Painting from the University of New Hampshire and a master of arts degree in Teaching from Plymouth State University.
While at UNH, she studied drawing with Sigmund Abeles and John Hatch and oil painting with John Laurent and Melvin Zabarsky. Other artistic influences include Edgar Degas, Claude Cezanne, Fairfield Porter, and Neil Welliver.
Sandstrom’s work has been included in juried exhibitions at the Southern Vermont Art Center; the Print Club of Albany; the Printmaking Council of New Jersey; the AVA Gallery, Hanover; the Manchester Institute of Arts and Sciences; and the New Hampshire Art Association.
She taught computer skills to grades 3-5 at Southwick School in Northfield for five years and, more recently, was marketing manager at Cyclix Networks in Gilford.
The Lakes Region Art Association Gallery is located in Suite 132 at the Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Tilton. Sandstrom’s PaintAllThat page is on Facebook, or look for the Lakes Region Art Association.
