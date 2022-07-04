SANBORNTON — Sanbornton Old Home Day will be held on Saturday, July 16. The theme for 2022 is "Familiar Faces & New Spaces" to celebrate community members as well as our new town office and coming updates for the police and fire facilities. Daytime events will be in the square with the evening events at the town park.
Daytime events include music, food and vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Library Field. Pony rides will be provided by Mona Smith and 3B Creative Carving will do demonstrations throughout the day.
The New Horizon Band and Moulton Bands will perform, and the Sanbornton Congregational Church will offer organ music. Wildlife Encounters will introduce some of their animals at 1 p.m. under the oak tree. Snacks, lunch and beverages will be available for sale.
The Parade will start at 11 a.m. on Tower Hill Road, located down past the library, right onto Sanborn Road/ Route 132, past the police and fire station and winding back up Currier Road.
The Sanbornton Historical Society will offer breakfast items at Library Field, along with raffle tickets for a lap quilt handcrafted by Nancy Durgin.
The cribbage tournament is back and will be start at 9:30 a.m. at the fire station. Get there early to sign up.
Evening events start at 6 p.m. at the town park on Shaw Road. Climb the vertical climbing wall provided by the Sanbornton Rec. Department. Entertainment also provided by Pete Cluett Music, followed of course by fireworks at dusk.
The raindate for the fireworks only is Sunday, July 17 at dusk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.