NEWFOUND — The Newfound Area Charitable Fund is planning the 11th annual Run Your Buns Off 4.2-Miler as a virtual race. Everyone near and far will be able to participate and stay safe, while still having fun. The board has deemed this year the “Year of Giving Back,” and sponsors, runners, walkers and volunteers are invited to participate for free.
Keeping with the theme of giving back, the Run Your Buns Off committee has partnered with the New Hampshire Food Bank to host a mobile food pantry to support families and individuals in the Newfound area struggling with food insecurity. The pantry will be hosted on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, a time when food insecurity is at its peak. The NH Food Bank can provide two full meals for $1, allowing all donors' impact to be doubled.
Registration is available by visiting runsignup.com/Race/NH/Bristol/RunYourBunsOff42MilerVirtualRunWalk. Participants can log their 4.2 miles from anywhere. A course map is also available at Basic Ingredients Bakery in Bristol. Runners and walkers should log miles anytime between Saturday, Aug. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 5, and post pictures of their walk or run to share.
Upon completion of the walk or run, participants will receive a certificate by email for one free sticky bun at Basic Ingredients.
