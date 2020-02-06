LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library and Cactus Jack’s Grill and Watering Hole are teaming up for a night of trivia on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7:30-9 p.m. Join fellow romantics for a night of pop culture love trivia, to put everyone in the spirit of Valentine’s Day. Wear red or pink to be entered to win a special prize. For more information, contact 603-524-4775 or info@laconialibrary.org, or visit laconialibrary.org.
