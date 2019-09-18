BELMONT — The Granite State Wheelers bicycle club is sponsoring the 46th annual Seacoast Century bicycle ride on Sept. 21-22, with scenic 25-, 50-, 63-, and 100-mile options along the New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine coast.
“New England's coast is beautiful," said Donna Hepp. "Cyclists love this ride and return year after year. We draw over 1,300 cyclists from across New England and the country and offer great routes for recreational bicyclists.”
All the rides start and end at Hampton Beach State Park. There will be a Bicycle Expo on Saturday at Hampton Beach State Park and a special award for those completing their first-ever 100-mile ride.
“Our popular 100-mile route travels through nine scenic seacoast towns and cities in three states, state parks, and by Nubble Lighthouse. We work closely with towns, Hampton Beach and Fort McClary state parks and hire police details to cover key intersections and bridges to make this a safe and enjoyable ride,” said Hepp.
The Seacoast Century is an all-volunteer effort that raises funds for bicycle education and safety. In addition to 80 club volunteers, local organizations in Eliot and other communities help at rest stops to welcome cyclists and share water and fuel for the rest of their ride.
Since this is a scenic ride and not a race, there are no traffic closures, and riders are well spread out along the route. For additional information, see www.granitestatewheelers.org.
