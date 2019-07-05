GILFORD — Denise Gonyer, town clerk and tax collector, is leaving after more than 30 years of service to the Town of Gilford. There will be a reception for her on Friday, July 12, 9-11 a.m. in the town hall conference room, where the community is invited to express best wishes for the future. Light refreshments will be provided.
