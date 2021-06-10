WOLFEBORO — Northeastern Ballet Theatre, New Hampshire’s premier ballet company and training school, invites you to spend your summer with their professional Summer Intensive. Flexible and affordable, NBT’s Summer Intensive offers full days and half days for intermediate and advanced ballet dancers in their Dover studio, located in the McConnell Center, and half days for intermediate dancers in their Wolfeboro studio. NBT’s summer schedule runs from July 5 – Aug. 23 and registration is open now to students from all dance schools. Come for one week or the whole summer, it’s up to you. If you are visiting from out of town you are welcome to take drop in classes as well. Spend your summer with professional instructors including NBT director and former Boston Ballet prima ballerina, Edra Toth, as well as University of New Hampshire ballet instructors Assaf Benchetrit and Susan Endrizzi. As one parent said, "The improvements my daughters have seen in their technique over this past summer rivals a year's worth of instruction from other studios/intensives they’ve been a part of." Take your ballet technique over the top this summer at NBT! Regular classes for all ages, 3 through adult, and all abilities, are also offered in both the Dover and the Wolfeboro studios.
For more information call 603-834-8834 or email info@northeasternballet.org. Visit www.northeasternballet.org to learn about Northeastern Ballet Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.