LACONIA — Laconia Youth Soccer League has opened registration for all divisions this year, including U6 which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is back to normal with U6, U8, U10 and U15 all running this season.
The league has an average of 32 teams with 64 coaches, and kids ranging in age from 4 to 15. Players come from Laconia, Gilford, Alton, Gilmanton, Meredith and Belmont. Games are played at Robbie Mills, Opechee Park and Leavitt Park.
In-person registration is coming up Thursday, July 22, 6-7 p.m. at Leavitt Parks. Registration is open through Friday, July 23 by visiting LYSL4U.com. There are currently around 300 players registered for this season.
A board of 13 members makes the program possible. Coaches are needed, especially for U8 division, as are sponsors. Contact Dee Guyer at 603-520-2888 for more information.
