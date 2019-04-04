MANCHESTER — The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets during National Volunteer Month in April. Eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help ensure blood products are available for patients this spring.
Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions, and the Red Cross salutes the volunteer blood and platelet donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission. While donors of all blood types are needed, the Red Cross currently has a severe shortage of type O blood donations and urges type O donors to give now.
Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS.
To celebrate the final season of 'Game of Thrones,' HBO and the American Red Cross have partnered to encourage fans to donate blood. Those who come to donate by April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO’s 'Game of Thrones.' For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones. All donors April 11-30 will also receive a commemorative Bleed For The Throne poster, while supplies.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Lakes Region include:
Belknap County:
Tilton
April 4, 1-6 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
April 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
April 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road
April 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Franklin Savings Bank, 67 Laconia Road
Laconia
April 5, 1-6 p.m., Woodside Building, 227 Ledges Drive
April 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Viant, 45 Lexington Drive
April 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., AmeriGas District Office, 1150 Union Ave.
April 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Penny Pitou Travel, 55 Canal St.
Gilmanton Iron Works
April 10, 1-6 p.m., Gilmanton School Gym, 1386 New Hampshire Route 140
Meredith
April 23, 12:30-6 p.m., Meredith Office Complex, 8 Maple St., Suite 1
Belmont
April 30, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Belmont High School, 225 Seavey Road
Grafton County:
Plymouth
April 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Plymouth United Methodist Church, 334 Fairground Road
April 16, 2-7 p.m., Plymouth State University, 24 High St.
April 17, 12:30-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
April 17, 2-7 p.m., Plymouth State University, 24 High St.
Holderness
April 10, 12:30-6 p.m., Holderness Masonic Lodge, 1 U.S. Route 3
Carroll County:
Moultonborough
April 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Moultonborough Police & Fire, Old Route 109A
Wolfeboro
April 27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 258 South Main St.
Opportunities to give blood are also available throughout the state in April, including in Amherst, Andover, Antrim, Atkinson, Bedford, Berlin, Brentwood, Canaan, Center Ossipee, Claremont, Colebrook, Concord, Conway, Danville, Derry, Dover, Durham, Epping, Epsom, Exeter, Freedom, Hampstead, Hampton, Hanover, Henniker, Hillsborough, Hollis, Hopkinton, Hudson, Keene, Kensington, Kingston, Lebanon, Littleton, Londonderry, Lyme, Manchester, Merrimack, Milford, Nashua, Newfields, Newington, New Ipswich, North Conway, North Haverhill, Pelham, Pembroke, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Raymond, Rochester, Sanbornville, Sandown, Seabrook, Somersworth, South Hampton, Stratham, Weare, Whitefield, Windham, and Woodsville.
For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.
