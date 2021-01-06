LOUDON — Record attendance at the 10th annual Gift of Lights presented by Eastern Propane & Oil at New Hampshire Motor Speedway translated into a record-breaking $90,000 raised for the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of NHMS.
“We are blown away at the incredible support we received from the community throughout the duration of this year’s Gift of Lights,” said Danielle Cyr, director of the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and marketing manager for New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “This is a great way to kick off the 2021 season of fundraising to help children throughout New England.”
