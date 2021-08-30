PLYMOUTH — Circle Program welcomes Rebekah Lewis, as the new program coordinator. Rebekah will be responsible for managing the organization’s Mentor Program. Rebekah began her involvement with Circle Program as a member of the Circle Camp staff in 2019 and has herself served as a Circle Mentor for the past three years. This combined experience gives her a unique perspective on the needs of the participants and how Circle can continue to support the Mentors in the crucial role they play, supporting and guiding the young person they mentor.
Rebekah was born and raised in the west and, as she puts it, “is now living the New England dream.” Rebekah is a student at Plymouth State University finishing her degree in social work. Rebekah is committed to diversity and inclusion; in addition to her work with Circle Program, Rebekah is the online director for Plymouth Area Network To Help End Racism.
Rebekah says, "I am so excited and honored to be working with the mentors in this great organization. I am committed and passionate about this Mentor program, and the incredible youth we serve at Circle Program."
Circle Program is always looking to add to our amazing team of mentors. If you have a passion for working with youth and feel inspired to empower, transform, and enrich the life of a girl in New Hampshire, send Rebekah an email at mentors@circleprogram.org.
