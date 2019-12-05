FRANKLIN — “Making a difference one donation at a time,” Mix 94.1fm’s 33rd annual Cash and Cans Money and Food Drive for the holidays got underway on Thursday and will run through Dec. 13.
All funds and food collected will benefit several local organizations, including the Franklin and Belmont Police Toys for Tots programs; Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry, Bread & Roses Soup Kitchen, Community Action Program, Tilton-Northfield-Sanbornton Christmas Fund, Every Child Is Ours, Greater Lakes Region Santa Fund, Meredith Emergency Food Pantry, and St. Joseph’s Belmont Food Pantry.
Last year was another record year for donations, with more than $43,000 in cash and more than 30,000 nonperishable food items collected.
Mix 94.1fm’s Fred Caruso, who started the program in 1987, looks forward to this week every year. “We meet so many generous people during Cash and Cans week. It’s a heart-warming week, from kids giving their piggy bank money to the business community donating. All we ask is people give what they can, and the best part: It all stays right here in our central New Hampshire community,” he said.
Caruso and morning co-host Amy Bates will broadcast live from more than 20 locations, accepting Cash and Cans donations.
On Thursday, SALT Teams from Franklin and Winnisquam high schools, along with the FYI Program at Franklin Middle School, are holding a spaghetti dinner at the Franklin Middle School, will all proceeds benefiting Cash & Cans from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be raffle prizes.
On Friday, Dec. 6, they will be with Santa and His Workshop at the Bessie Rowell Community Center. Have your picture taken with Santa for a small donation to Cash & Cans, 3:30-6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Pines Community Center Christmas Breakfast. One dollar from each adult breakfast will be donated to Cash & Cans. Later that day, look for them in the annual Tilton Christmas Parade.
Sunday, Dec. 8: Kids’ Breakfast with Santa at the Laconia Rod & Gun Club, 9-11 a.m.; Funspot Weirs Beach, noon-3 p.m. Donate $10 and receive a $10 Funspot gift card; donate $20, get $20; no limit!
Monday, Dec. 9: George's Diner, Meredith, 5:30-9 a.m.; Vista Foods, Laconia, 9:30-noon; Sal’s Pizza, Laconia, noon-2 p.m.; Tange Outlet Center, Tilton, 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Willow Hill Food & Beverage, Franklin, 5:30-8 a.m.; Stafford Food & Beverage, Tilton, 8-10 a.m.; HK Powersports, Laconia, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Belknap Subaru, Tilton, 2-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Dunkin’ Donuts, West Main Street, Tilton, 5:30-10 a.m. — donate a minimum of $10 and receive a dozen donuts free; Kramer & Hall Goldsmiths/Prescott’s Florist, Laconia, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Irwin Motors, Laconia, 1-3 p.m. — help fill the pickup truck with nonperishable food; Tilt'n Diner Cash & Cans Spaghetti Dinner, 5-8 p.m. — Cash & Cans will receive $5 from each dinner sold.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Park-N-Go Market, Northfield, 5:30-10 a.m.; T-Bones, Laconia, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Amerigas, Laconia, 1-3 p.m.; McDonald’s Tilton, 4-7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13: McDonald’s Franklin, 5:30-10 a.m.; Benson Auto, Franklin, 11 a.m.-noon; Grevior Furniture, Franklin, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Donations may also be made by mail: Make checks payable to Mix Cash and Cans and mail to Mix 94.1fm, PO Box 99, Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information about the Mix Cash and Cans program, visit www.mix941fm.com or contact Fred Caruso at fred@mix941fm.com.
