A screening of the silent movie, "Faust," the tale of a man who consigns his soul to the devil to obtain power in the present, at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. (Courtesy photo)
Janis Carroll
PLYMOUTH — It's been a novel, a stage play, and an opera. When movies first appeared a century ago, it was only a matter of time before they tackled "Faust," the tale of a man who consigns his soul to the devil to obtain power in the present.
At the height of the silent era, German director F.W. Murnau created a cinematic version of 'Faust' filled with stunning images that maintain their power to astonish.
See for yourself with "Faust" (1926), the original silent film adaptation of the classic legend, to be shown on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Flying Monkey Moviehouse and Performance Center, 39 Main St.
'Faust' is a 1926 silent film produced by German studio UFA, directed by F. W. Murnau, starring Gösta Ekman as Faust, Emil Jannings as Mephisto, and Camilla Horn as Gretchen.
As the film opens, the demon Mephisto has a bet with an Archangel that he can corrupt a righteous man's soul and destroy in him what is divine. If he succeeds, the Devil will win dominion over earth.
The Devil delivers a plague to the village where Faust, an elderly alchemist, lives. Though he prays to stop the death and starvation, nothing happens. Disheartened, Faust throws his alchemy books in the fire, and then the Bible too. One book opens, showing how to have power and glory by making a pact with the Devil.
Jeff Rapsis performs on a digital synthesizer that reproduces the texture of the full orchestra and creates a traditional movie score sound.
