BELMONT — On the Wing will be presenting their raptor rescue initiative at the Belmont Senior Center on June 27, at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to see three raptors undergoing rehabilitation. Jane Kelly has been working with raptors for nearly a decade, and will share her knowledge with the audience.
Belmont resident Leroy Zutter will display some of his local photography at the library throughout June. Zutter is a long-time hobbyist and active camera club participant who embraced digital cameras early.
Visit the library to share a favorite road trip destination, or visit forms.gle/yu36gEUTRCZ4SnyJA. All participants over 18 will be eligible for a $25 prize drawing at the end of June.
Registration for the library summer reading program is now open. Registration and participation prizes include amusement park and movie tickets. More details are available at the library.
The library has passes to New Hampshire State Parks, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, the state historical society, Squam Lake Science Center and Canterbury Shaker Village.
For more information, contact Eileen Gilbert at 603-267-8331 or bpl@belmontnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.