TILTON — Pemigewasset Assembly 28 of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls is hosting their annual Christmas Wreath sale. Wreaths are 22 inches and decorated with pinecones and red bows, and are sold for $16. Other sizes are available upon request. Decorated kissing balls are also for sale for $35.
Wreaths and kissing balls can be preordered by contacting Advisor Beth Nemchick at enemchick@yahoo.com or on the assembly Facebook page by visiting facebook.com/pemiassembly28. Orders will available for pick up on Nov. 30, at the Tilton Masonic Temple, 410 W. Main St.
For more information about Pemigewassett Assembly 28 and Rainbow for Girls, visit www.NHRainbow.org, www.gorainbow.org, or www.facebook.com/pemiassembly28.
