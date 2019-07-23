ASHLAND — Frank J. Barrett, Jr. will present his illustrated talk on The Rise and Fall of New Hampshire's Railroads and the White Mountain Hotels at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the Ashland Railroad Station Museum. The railroads brought tourists to the White Mountains and spurred the construction of the grand hotels in the region. Later, the automobile led to the decline of both the railroads and the large hotels.
Barrett is an architect with an office in White River Junction, Vermont, and a practice that includes historic preservation. He restored the former Ely Railroad Station in Fairlee, Vermont, which is now his home. He is the author of five books of historic photographs, three on Hanover and Dartmouth College, as well as books on Hartford and Woodstock, Vermont.
The Ashland Railroad Station Museum is at 69 Deport St. This free public program is sponsored by the Ashland Historical Society, which will also serve refreshments.
