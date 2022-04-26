WOLFEBORO — Last Wednesday, April 20, the Wolfeboro/Tuftonboro Table Tennis Club showcased a doubles match in which the total age of the four combatants added up to over 350 years. The only reason that number was so low was that one of the players could not join that evening and had to be replaced by an 82-year-old. A good time was had by all.
Currently, the group meets mid-September through mid-May at All Saints' Church from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited and must be fully vaccinated.
The Wolfeboro/TuftonboroTable Tennis Club was started in 2006 by Harry Liedtke, a national seniors double champion with his partner, Stan Kuzia. The Club first met at Northwoods Camp in Tuftonboro. A couple of years later it moved to the Kingswood Youth Center in Wolfeboro, and in 2010 found its present home at All Saints' Church, where we have room for four tables.
Played at the highest competitive level, Table Tennis is physically challenging as well as exhilarating. Once a person gets involved in seriously batting the little ball over the net, that person will never fully retire from the sport. Those Nonagenarians who played this match in Wolfeboro last week are a testimony to that statement.
