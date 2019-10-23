GILFORD — Pub Mania 2019 team captains will meet at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery on Monday, Oct. 28, to gear up for the 11th Pub Mania event. Joining this year is team Birdies for a Cause with co-captains Allison Mitzel, assistant golf professional at Laconia Country Club, and Rachel Rollins of Laconia.
The newest Pub Mania team is made up of local golfers, golf enthusiasts and their friends to support the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
“We’ve participated in the past, but it’s a different ball game when you’re responsible for filling a team of 24 people. We’ve got a great group of golf friends and others to come out and support our new team,” said Rollins.
Each of the 31 teams participating has at least one captain that builds a team of 24 people, one for each hour of the event. “The team captains are the backbone of this event,” said Patrick’s co-owner Allan Beetle. “They inspire others to participate, fundraise, have fun, and make a difference in the lives of kids here in the greater Lakes Region.
This year’s event takes place Dec. 5-6 at Patrick’s. The 24-hour barstool challenge raises money for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
For more information, visit www.patrickspub.com/pubmania, or www.childrensauction.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.