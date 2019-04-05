PLYMOUTH — The Sidore Lecture Series Committee of Plymouth State University will show the 2016 Leonardo DiCaprio documentary film on climate change 'Before the Flood' on the PSU campus Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m. in Room 144 of the Boyd Science Center. The showing is free and open to the public. Co-sponsors of this screening are the PSU Office of Environmental Sustainability and Common Ground, PSU’s environmental and social justice student organization.
The theme of the lecture series this year is Changing Climate, Changing Times, and the committee is scheduling two films on climate change in conjunction with this theme. 'Before the Flood' is the first film, and the second film will be 'Paris to Pittsburgh,' which will be shown on April 24, at 6:30 p.m. in Hyde Hall Room 120.
From Academy Award-winning actor, environmental activist, and U.N. Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio, 'Before the Flood' presents an account of the changes occurring around the world due to climate change. DiCaprio travels the world to interview world leaders and experts about climate change, including former President Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State John Kerry, former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Pope Francis, and Elon Musk, as well as top NASA researchers, forest conservationists, scientists, community leaders, and other environmental activists.
On Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m., PSU alumna Laura Getts will offer the final presentation of the Sidore Lecture Series. She will speak on From Pikas to People Power: A Multifaceted Look at Climate Action. The lecture will be in the Smith Recital Hall of the Silver Center for the Arts, and is free and open to the public. More information on the lecture series can be seen by visiting campus.plymouth.edu/sidore/saul-o-sidore-lecture-series-spring-2019.
For more information on the films or lecture, contact Gary McCool at gmccool@plymouth.edu.
