PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University will host a community-wide event to promote collective wellbeing on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., as part of the “Choose Love” New Hampshire Tour. PSU’s Office of Community Impact will welcome Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement founder, Scarlett Lewis, to campus and invites the public to Hanaway Theatre at 10:30 a.m. for an opening presentation followed by an afternoon of family-friendly activities on Alumni Green.
The event will feature a special performance by PSU’s TIGER theatre program, New Hampshire’s Kid Governor and mental health advocate, Charlie Olsen, various speakers, and fun, family-friendly activities. Local organizations such as Communities for Alcohol & Drug Free Youth, Pemi Youth Center and reach 1 teach 1 love 1 will be on-hand to provide information and resources.
PSU is an affiliate of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, which was founded by Scarlett Lewis after her six-year-old son, Jesse, lost his life during the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in 2012.
“We are honored to be an affiliate of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, and we are thrilled to welcome Scarlett to Plymouth and to offer our community an opportunity to come together to have fun and relax — especially after the strain of the past 17 months,” said Jessica Dutille, Plymouth State University Director of Community Impact. “What I know for sure is that love heals, love is what binds us and love is exactly what we need. We have to embody it and reach out to one another and embrace our connections as a community.”
PSU is one of several Choose Love stops in New Hampshire throughout October and November. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.chooseloveonthemove.org, email psu-communityimpact@plymouth.edu.
