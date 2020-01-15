PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University recently launched an in-person master of business administration program, in which students will complete their degrees together in one year. The on-campus graduate program is full-time and caters to those looking to engage with their professors and fellow students in a small class setting. It gives students an opportunity to pursue advanced business degrees, regardless of their undergraduate coursework. The program is currently structured to serve a cohort of 25 students.
The first cohort of graduate students began the program in July 2019. They attend classes on campus twice to four times weekly, until the program concludes this May.
PSU’s online MBA program has nearly 1,000 graduates over the past decade.
“We used feedback collected from our current students, prospective students and alumni to create our new cohort MBA program,” said Donald Birx, president. “Students want to build a community in their classroom and explore business concepts with others from varied backgrounds. Our cohort program gives our students a unique sense of belonging and helps them develop relationships that will serve them after they graduate.”
Fifty students applied for admission to PSU’s inaugural on-campus MBA cohort.
Students who did not study business in undergraduate coursework began the program by taking two cornerstone courses online in May and June 2019. The full class came together at PSU in late July to begin participating in six, in-person classes with coursework that includes two online classes and two classes that combine in-person and online coursework.
“One of the biggest benefits of PSU’s new program is that I can ask my professors questions in person, in class,” said current MBA candidate Rachel Muzio. “Having frequent, in-person classes makes learning the various concepts easier for me and helps me to understand the material in greater detail.”
PSU is currently accepting applications for the next cohort. Applications are due by April 15, 2020. For more information, visit plymouth.edu/inquire.
