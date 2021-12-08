PLYMOUTH — The Marketing Association of Plymouth State University will host its 5th annual Teddy Bear Toss fundraising event to benefit patients at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD). The event will take place during the men’s ice hockey game against Wesleyan University on Friday, Dec.10 at 6 p.m. at Hanaway Ice Rink, Plymouth State University, 129 NH Route 175A.
Attendees are asked to bring any stuffed animal (new, with tags on) to the game to toss onto the ice when PSU scores its first goal of the game. Teddy bears will also be sold at the game. All stuffed animals tossed onto the ice will be collected and donated to CHaD, along with any proceeds from teddy bear sales or additional monetary donations.
PSU’s Teddy Bear Toss is the largest event of its kind to collect stuffed animals for pediatric patients at CHaD. The previous four events have resulted in the donation of more than 6,500 stuffed animals.
Ten-year-old Elliot Perry of Bedford, New Hampshire, a CHaD ambassador and patient who spent 121 days in CHaD’s neonatal intensive care unit after being born prematurely, will attend the game and will perform the ceremonial puck drop.
