LACONIA — The Social Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia will partner with the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club on a protein food drive benefitting the food pantry of Community Action Program on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This project is to address a lack of protein products at the pantry. Items needed are tuna (small cans), soups, beans, stews, corn, carrots, rice (small bags), and protein bars. Easy-open pop top cans are best.
Items NOT needed at this time are cereals, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, pasta, green beans.
Committee and Club members will be out front of the little white UU Church at 172 Pleasant Street accepting curbside contributions. Check expiration dates on donated items.
