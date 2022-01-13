Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show is Back!
February 16-20, 2022 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center
BOSTON, Mass. — New England’s largest boating event returns to Boston after one-year hiatus, featuring the largest selection of boats in the region, free boating education and fun for all ages.
The Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Feb. 16-20, (new five-day format), welcoming nautical novices, seasoned sailors and water lovers an all-access pass to dive into the boating lifestyle. With more than 415,000 new boat owners taking to the water in the past 18 months, demand for boating remains at an all-time high.
Attendees are invited to celebrate the homecoming of this annual boating tradition as they see and shop the most comprehensive selection of boats and gear in New England, learn new skills, and connect with fellow boating enthusiasts.
Here’s a first look at what attendees can see & do at the 2022 Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show:
• See and shop the most comprehensive selection of boat brands and types in New England, from center consoles and family cruisers to pontoons and wakesports boats.
• Gear up for boating season with sales on the newest boating accessories, marine electronics and on-the-water must-haves.
• Kids can splash around a mini lake in a paddleboat or build their own toy boat.
• Free “Boating 101” education for new boaters at Fred's Shed How-To Center, featuring a variety of daily seminars and demos cover everything from getting started, to service and maintenance, to updating and operating.
• NEW! New England Boat Show Keeping Our Waters Clean: Conservation Village features the first annual ‘New England Says No to Plastic Clean Water Contest,’ featuring local elementary and middle schools’ projects that show how reducing plastic will help protect our water resources. Conservation Village will also display the latest in electric boat innovations; a mini beach clean-up station from The Clean Earth Project, and more!
New five-day date pattern: Wednesday-Sunday, February 16-20, 2022*
Wednesday to Friday: noon-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210
Purchased tickets online at NEBoatShow.com, also sold on site during the days of the show; children 12 and under get in FREE.
For more information, visit NEBoatShow.com.
