GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library’s Children’s Room is buzzing with activities this summer. If you haven’t yet signed up for ReadSquared, make sure to do that and log lots of minutes reading for fabulous prizes. You can also earn points by attending programs.
Animal Mask Craft - July 6 at 10:30 a.m. Decorate you own mask, what animal will you be? Sign-up is required*
Storytime at Gilford Town Beach - Wednesdays in July (7, 14, 21, 28) at 10:30 a.m. Bring your lunch and your beach blanket for a fun storytime. *Must be a Gilford resident Every Wednesday in July
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center presents: No Two Tails Alike - July 8 at 1:30 p.m.
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center presents: Owls and Hawks - July 15 at 1:30 p.m. Sign-up is not required.
Adult Programming
A Village Walk - Wednesdays in July (7, 14, 21, 28) at 9:30 a.m. Meet at the library for a walk to the village. Coffee will be served afterwards at the library. Live Egypt Tour - July 8 at 1 p.m. Live, one-hour walking virtual tour of Luxor, Egypt. Join in person here at the library, or join virtually. Call 524-6042 for more information.
Harnessing History - July 15 at 6:30 p.m. This program looks at how dog sledding developed in New Hampshire and how the Chinook played a major role in this story. This is a NH Humanities program and will be a hybrid program with an in-person portion and a virtual portion.
